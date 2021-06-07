Peterborough Panthers boss will ignore a weird feeling to try and put one over his old club

Panthers boss Rob Lyon.

Lyon was hugely successful with the Stars during their days in the Second Division with a glittering list of honours.

He’s also revealed how his family are Lynn supporters, but he insists he’s determined to put one over the Stars.

“I had a great time at King’s Lynn and have friends for life over there,” Lyon said. “All my family are King’s Lynn supporters so it will be strange.

“But all my focus is now on Peterborough, I’m delighted to be back doing this role and thank Peterborough for the opportunity and I want to beat King’s Lynn. We need the three points.

“We had a mixed Monday last week with the great effort to draw up at Belle Vue but then lost the return here so we need to correct that.”

King’s Lynn are already much changed from the side which started the season and hand a debut to both Ricky Wells and Connor Mountain on Monday.

“We know how competitive the Premiership is this season and we will need to be at our best,” added Lyon.

“The moves Lynn have made clearly shows how determined they are to get things right.”

Tickets for the meeting remain on sale via the club website and fans are reminded to arrive earlier than usual to enter the stadium.

PETERBOROUGH: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.