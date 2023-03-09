Michael Tomalin (right) with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Tomalin, co-promoter Carl Johnson and owner Keith Chapman have completed their team for the 2023 season. They will go into Premiership action for the first time on March 23 at Ipswich.

But while this time of year is dominated by pre-season predictions and preparations, Panthers have another huge issue to contend with – the impending loss of their Showground venue.

The site is scheduled to close to its established activity this summer as part of the redevelopment plan, although the speedway club secured an extension which ensures they will be able to continue the season into the autumn as usual.

But what happens beyond that remains uncertain at this stage.Tomalin said: “We’re going into a new chapter for the Panthers and there’s a lot going on in the background and a lot being said with regards to 2024 as well.

“There are going to be key people involved in trying to get that resolved one way or another, and we do have some ideas.

“We have to be looking at the future. It’s not just about the 2023 season, it’s about what happens in the longer-term and how we can make it move forward.

“Is it at the Showground next season and the season after and then we move? Have we got to move next year and move quickly? And obviously there will ne financials behind that.

“There are some big questions that need to be answered and pretty quickly, but we are on it, we are talking about it, and we know what needs to be done.”

Tomalin also wants to work on the race-night experience for supporters, both before the start of racing and then during the meeting itself.

He added: “We want to do some more for the kids. We have some ideas, for instance to open the pits up before the bikes warm up.

“I also think it would be good for people to get the chance to go onto the centre green.