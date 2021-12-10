Peterborough Panthers 2022 season tickets now on sale
Premiership 2021 champions Peterborough Panthers have revealed season ticket prices for the 2022 season.
Based on 10 Premiership meetings and two League Cup clashes with Ipswich and King’s Lynn, adult tickets cost £240 and concessions including OAPs and students £220.
The League Cup is a new competition to launch the season with the other group featuring Belle Vue, Sheffield and Wolverhampton with the group winners going into a Grand Final.
Tickets are on sale this Friday at the Supporters Club Quiz and can be paid for by debit or credit card or contact the club by email at [email protected] for further information.
Included in the season ticket price is a programme to all meetings and parking inside the stadium on raceday.
Anyone who buys a season ticket before January 1 will go into a draw and the winner will have their photograph taken with the full team on press day and the opportunity to watch some races from the centregreen at a home meeting of their choice.
Panthers operations Manager Dale Allitt said: “Obviously the 2021 season has a lot to live up to, but the side Rob Lyon has put together gives them every chance of doing that or at least to challenge for the title again.”