Peterborough Panthers 2022 season tickets now on sale

Panthers celebrate their 2021 Premiership title success.

Based on 10 Premiership meetings and two League Cup clashes with Ipswich and King’s Lynn, adult tickets cost £240 and concessions including OAPs and students £220.

The League Cup is a new competition to launch the season with the other group featuring Belle Vue, Sheffield and Wolverhampton with the group winners going into a Grand Final.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at the Supporters Club Quiz and can be paid for by debit or credit card or contact the club by email at [email protected] for further information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included in the season ticket price is a programme to all meetings and parking inside the stadium on raceday.

Anyone who buys a season ticket before January 1 will go into a draw and the winner will have their photograph taken with the full team on press day and the opportunity to watch some races from the centregreen at a home meeting of their choice.