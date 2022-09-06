Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's masters become Eastern England's track and field champions

The winning relay team of Paul Long, Dave Brown, Russell Dowers and Sean Reidy.

The club boasts a formidable veterans squad, and after a near miss last year their golden girls took the gold medals with the ladies team winning the championship convincingly.

The men won bronze with a third place finish in a tightly fought contest.

Most importantly team captain Claire Smith was able to lift the silver trophy awarded to the club with the best combined male and female score, seeing off amongst others a strong Chelmsford AC team, and last year's winners Marshalls Milton Keynes AC.

As ever Smith led by example with wins in the over 35's 100 and 200m's in times of 13.99 and 28.30. She also won the 400m hurdles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith Jagger had a tremendous day scoring heavily in the over 60's age group.

Jagger won the triple jump with a leap of 7.40m along with the 300m hurdles.

She backed this performance up with second place in the long jump and third place in the 100m, 200m and high jump.

Andrea Jenkins dominated the over 35's throws, winning the hammer with a 42.47m distance along with the javelin and shot.

Jenkins was beaten into second spot in the discus, but scored more valuable points with third place in the high jump.

Wendy Perkins was first over the line in the over 35's 400m with a 72.00 clocking, while Alison Dunphy ran 73.90 for her over 50's 400m win. Dunphy finished as runner up in the 100m.

Gemma Skells won the over 35's pole vault with a 2.30m clearance, while Betty Gash took seond place in the over 60's 800m and 3,000m and over 50's long jump.

PANVAC's men were back in fifth place before the final two events of an incredibly close contest, the relays.

One of their major strengths is an embarrassment of riches in the sprint department, and the over 35's relay team of Dave Brown, Sean Reidy, Russell Dowers and Paul Long won the Over 35's race.

The relays comprised two 200m legs sandwiched between a pair of 400m legs.

The over 50's team gained a second place finish, with Julian Smith making up a couple of vital places on the anchor leg. Steve Harknett, Tim Sennit-Clough and Andrew Robson provided Smith with a platform to show off his 400m pace.

Smith also won the over 50's 200m and finished as runner up over 400m.

Kirk Brawn enjoyed a winning run in the over 35's 3000m with a time of 9:37.43. He took seond place in the 1500m.

Sean Reidy was first in the over 35's 400m hurdles with a time of 59.80.

Russell Dowers clocked 2:21.28 for second place in the over 35's 800m.

Simon Achurch finished second in the over 35's hammer, discus and shot while Karl Eve made a big contribution by taking second place in the pole vault along with third spots in the shot and hammer and high jump.