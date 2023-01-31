Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Louie Hemmings exceeds aim with third spot

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Louie Hemmings took third at the South of England Cross Country Championship.

The under 13 exceeded his wildest expectations and crossed the line in 3rd position and with it a place on the podium.

The competition, held at Beckenham Place Park, attracted many of the best runners from the southern half of England, but reigning Lincolnshire cross country champion Hemmings started his race confidently and worked his way through the leading ten runners to finish 3rd, just six seconds behind the winner.

Over the years the Hemmings family have formed something of a Peterborough running dynasty with Louie's sisters Evie and Lottie also following in the steps of their father Lance, who was a serial race winner 20 plus years ago. Lance's father Bob was well known on the local racing scene back in the 1960's and 70's.

Evie Hemmings had a good run at Beckenham placing 122nd in the under 15 girls race, her highest ever finish in the southern Cross Country Championship.

Sister Lottie also enjoyed a fine run, and finished 39th in the under 20 women's race. This was also her highest ever placing in the event.

Two more of PANVAC's best young athletes competed in Kent, and judging by their performances could be in medal contention next year.

Both Ted Ash and Harry Hewitt are in the first of their two years in their age groups, and Ash finished 15th in the under 17 race. Hewitt went one better coming home 14th in the under 20's race.

PANVAC veterans Paul Parkin, David Marr and Darryl Coulter contested the Leicester 10k on Sunday.

Parkin led the trio home finishing 140th in a time of 45:44. Marr placed 189th with a 48:18 clocking with Coulter finishing 210th in 48:51.

PANVAC's Donovan Capes threw the shot 15.20m to win the London Games under 20 title at Lee Valley.

Other club members were in action in the sprint races with under 17's Jack Wheatley and Pearl Foord clocking 8.66 and 9.75 respectively in the 60m hurdles. Wheatley then ran a 7.62 flat 60m.

The battle for the bragging rights in the Clough household remains undecided with sisters Rebekah and Sarah recording identical times of 12.15 in the 60m hurdles.

PANVAC boasted three winners in the Norfolk Indoor Championship held at Kings Lynn over the weekend.

Taylor Benson won the senior women's 60m in a time of 8.19 with Katie Marsh winning the under 20 60m hurdles with 9.69 clocking. Marsh recorded a time of 8.53 when finishing 5th in the 60m.

Benjamin Ball won the under 20's 60m in 7.33 with Finlay Donald 4th in 7.59. Eljay Secker clocked 7.48 in his heat but didn't contest the final.

However, Secker was amongst the medals in the 60m hurdles placing 2nd in 9.04.