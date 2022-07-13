Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Lawson and Donovan Capes win medals at the English Schools Championship

Donovan and Lawson Capes both won medals at the English Schools Championship.

Thirteen year old Lawson was competing in the under 15 age group, and went into the competition ranked as number one in the UK. He had set a championship record and a new PB with a massive 15.97m throw at the English Schools Team Cup Final the previous weekend.

Another long throw saw Capes take gold at Manchester. With a distance of 15.13m he was well over a metre clear of the second placed thrower.

Donovan Capes, at the age of 17, won bronze in the under 19 event with a 14.94m throw. He hopes to be selected by England Schools for the second year running for an international event in September.

Lewis Capes (father & coach) said: “The boys were amazing, They have worked so hard through the year. Donovan has changed technique, which takes a good couple of seasons to master. Lawson is in his first championship year and both have exceeded expectations.

"They are great examples of what happens when you put the hard work and commitment into your sport. We are very proud at Camp Capes."

Other PANVAC youngsters acquitted themselves well with Max Roe reaching the final of the Intermediate Boys 100m hurdles placing sixth with a 13.70 personal best (PB).

Harry Hewitt finished 6th in the senior boys 1500m in a time of 3:58.56. Hewitt ran a 3:56.43 PB in his heat.

Dylan Phillips finished 9th in the senior boys high jump with a 1.87m clearance, while Francesca Fenwick was eighth place finish and a clearance of 1.58m in the senior girls event.

Sprinter Sienna Slater, sprint hurdlers Katie Marsh and Eljay Secker, along with middle distance ace Sebastian Beedell, all went well in their heats, but failed to make the final.

SOUTH EAST CHAMPS

Several PANVAC stars competed for Cambridgeshire in the South Eastern Intercounties Championship at Oxford.

Elizabeth Moorhouse won the shot with a season’s best throw of 14.48m, while Jess Varley placed second in the 1500m in a time of 4:39.08.

Daniel Lornie has only been throwing the javelin for a few months, but is showing great promise and placed third at Oxford with 48.89m.

Joel Grenfell took part in two events, jumping 6.82m for third place in the long jump. Grenfell also placed 5th in the 100m.

Sean Reidy was fourth in the 400m hurdles with a season’s best time of 57.14. Elizabeth Taylor placed 4th in the 400m with a 60.67 clocking.

GRAND PRIX

The second round of the Peterborough Grand Prix 5k series at Stamford saw PANVAC's Stuart Haw gain his second win of the series, completing the testing course in a time of 15.41.

Andrew Jakeman of March AC finished second. Jakeman came in 13 seconds behind Haw with a 15.54 clocking.

Three more PANVAC men made the top 10 with Rio Chilvers taking third spot in 16.36. Harvey Hancock finished 6th in 16.57, with Kirk Brawn 10th with a 17.16 clocking.

Bushfield's Brian Corleys placed 5th in 16.53, ahead of his club-mate Scott Meadows who finished 8th in 17.10.

Tobias Goodwin of Thorney was seventh in 16.59.

PANVAC 's Sarah Caskey is enjoying good summer and she added to her successes by running 18.51 to finish as first lady.

Teenager Erin Cox was the second PANVAC lady home placing 5th in 19.58 with Ellie Piccaver 8th in 21.14.

As ever Yaxley Runners featured towards the front of the ladies field with Abi Branston 6th in 20.20 and Ros Loutit 7th with a time of 21.08.

The junior 3k finish also had a familiar feel to it when Felix Bowling crossed the finish line as a winner for the second time in the series.

PANVAC'S &s Rhys Buswell was third with Ben Garfield of Yaxley placing 5th.

Hunts AC's Lola Fletcher took the girls honours, but Peterborough clubs were well represented filling three of the top five positions.

Millie Doud of Werrington Joggers placed second with PANVAC's Izzy Hurn fourth and Yaxley's Elisa Berisha fifth.

Haw and Bowling each need one more win in the five race series to secure their league winners titles.

ROAD RACING

Bushfield athletes finished towards the top of some regional road races, with the highlight at Thurlby where Scott Meadows won the village 10k road race in a time of 36.11. Helpston's Jim Morris placed third.

Martin Gichuhi had a good run in Rutland finishing fourth in the Whissendine 6 in a time of 35.37.

Brian Corleys and Scott Meadows ran well in the Corby 5. Corleys finished 9th in 28.21, three places and eight seconds ahead of Meadows.

Eye's Sam Cullen finished as 2nd lady in the March 5 mile road race. Cullen clocked 33:12.7 when finishing 11 seconds behind the winner Kanina O'Neill of March AC.

PANVAC's Luke Brown, Kirk Brawn and Steve Wilkinson filled places five to seven, with Brown leading the trio home with a time of 29.14.4. Sean Beard placed 19th.