Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ease relegation fears from the top tier of the Southern Athletics League

Although the team finished third, they achieved a mammoth 14 individual wins backed up by 13 second places.

Angus Bowling shattered his pole vault personal best (PB) by 21cm with a winning vault of 4.51m. He was also successful in the long jump finishing second.

Dylan Phillips starred in the jumps and won the high jump with a clearance of 1.90m. Phillips went on to win the B triple jump competition as well as placing second in the B long jump.

Tayla Benson pulled off a hat trick of first places, winning the high jump, triple jump and 100m. Benson attained a distance of 10.16m in the triple jump and a height of 1.50m in the high jump.

Grace Tidman also cleared 1.50m when winning the A string high jump.

The throwers were in fine form as Mindaugus Jurska won the shot put with a throw of 15.08m and Dave Bush threw 11.66m for first place in the B shot.

Jurska took second place in the discus with Simon Achurch 2nd in the B competition. Achurch placed second in the hammer and also in the B high jump.

Daniel Lornie threw an impressive 52.07m for his javelin win, with Dave Bush in the points again with a win in the B contest. He also scored well in the B hammer with a second place finish

Becky Hall placed second in the shot with a distance of 11.78m before going on to win the B discus. Andrea Jenkins came second in the hammer with a season's best 45.18m and second in the B shot.

Elizabeth Taylor clocked 59.8 when winning the 400m by a full 20 metres.

Alexa Boole won the B 200m, while Monika Janonyte was 2nd in the B 100m.

Luke Brown finished second in the 1,500m with a 4.04.0 clocking. Brown has lowered his PB by over 14 seconds this summer.

**Lawson Capes continued his winning ways at the Junior Inter Counties Championships.