Peterborough & Nene Valley AC cross-country runners had a great time at Wicksteed Park

Louie Hemmings on his way to first place at Wicksteed Park. Photo: Adrian Royle.

The ever-reliable Alex Hampson finished in fourth position to add to his third place in the season’s opener at Derby four weeks ago.

Ben Heron placed 11th with Alex Gibb not far behind in 16th position. Luke Brown in 23rd and Dan Lewis seven places further back ensured the entire scoring team made the top 30.

After two of the four League fixtures Notts AC lead from University of Nottingham AC with PANVAC third ahead of a further 12 clubs.

Erin Walker in action at Wicksteed Park. Photo: Adrian Royle.

Plenty of PANVAC men played strong supporting roles with Harvey Hancock 46th and Kirk Brawn 47th. Cameron Harris finished 97th with Ryan Anderson 98th.

Simon Fell came home 121st, three places up on Oliver Mason. Mason in turn was four positions ahead of Travis Anderson. Jonathan Smith in 158th, Dave Brown in 161st and 165th placed Paul Parkin completed the PANVAC contingent.

Erin Walker picked up her second top three finish of the season by finishing runner-up in the girls under 15 race. Evie Hemmings placed 11th to help the girls finish second behind Burton AC. Burton top the table ahead of PANVAC.

Evie Hemmings’s younger brother Louie made it two firsts in two races when winning the under 13 boys race by a 20-second margin. Ethan Locke placed 18th as the team finished fifth.

Alex Hampson on his way to fourth place at Wicksteed Park. Photo: Adrian Royle.

Olivia Walker finished fifth under 17 girl and was joined in the scoring team by Josie Knight(11th) and Lottie Hemmings (17th). Niamh Rushton was 24th.

The under 17s took second position on the day and occupy second place in the league behind Burton AC.

Senior ladies Chloe Finlay, Sarah Caskey and Paige Roadley all had pleasing runs finishing seventh, 10th and 34th respectively, helping the team finish fourth and cement their fourth place in the overall standings

Hanna Knight finished seventh in the under 20 race with Ellie Rainbow 10th. This age group ran with the senior runners.

Veteran sprinter Claire Smith also ran and placed 82nd and sixth over 45.

Esme Thorpe finished fifth in the under 11 girls race, leading her team to second place on the day with help from Delilah Charity (9th) and Layla Gee (12th).

The under 15 boys placed fourth with Felix Bowling finishing sixth ahead of 20th placed Rhys Buswell and Noah Fell in 24th.

Ed Linsdell in 11th and Josh Smith in 17th guided the under 17 boys to fourth place, while the under 11 boys were fifth. Finlay Smith in seventh led the youngsters with Jacob Gibson placing 15th.