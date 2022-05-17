Louie Hemmings won both the under 13's 800m and 1,500m titles.

In Lincolnshire Louie Hemmings collected both the under 13's 800m and 1,500m titles, running a speedy 4.58 for his 1,500 win.

Sienna Slater picked up under 15's 100 gold with a time of 13.54. Slater also won the75m hurdles as well as picking up shot put silver.

Dave Bush won the senior men's shot put title as well as winning javelin silver. Also in the shot, Donovan Capes threw 14.12m for the under 20's title, while younger brother Lawson won under 15's gold with a 14.27m throw.

Harry Hewitt took under 20's 1,500m gold in a speedy 4:06.95 while Michael Major won the senior men's title.

Katie Marsh won gold in the under 17's 80m hurdles and long jump. She picked up a third medal with 200m bronze.

Max Roe grabbed gold in the under 17's 100m with a time of 12.27, and also collected 100m hurdles gold.

Under 20's long jump gold for Holly Aslin was accompanied by 100m silver.

Eljay Secker won the under 20's 100m hurdles gold, and there were silvers for sprinters Alexa Boole and Meghan Cornwell with Niamh Rushton and William Harris winning bronze.

The medal count was even higher in the Cambridgeshire championship, and Lewis Legge clocked a rapid 2:16.87 when winning the under 13's 800m gold. Millie Pinguenet won under 20's 800m gold to go with her triple jump silver, while her brother Harry won under 17's 400m hurdles gold.

Ruby Hynes stood on the top step of the podium after clocking 44.48 in the under 15's 300m. She also won high jump silver.

Simon Achurch added to his vast tally of county medals with sivers in the senior men's javelin and discus and gold in the shot and hammer.

Elizabeth Taylor won under 20's 400m gold and 200m silver.

Angus Bowling cleared 3.81m for his under 20's pole vault gold, and there were 100m hurdles first places for senior lady Jessica Dixon-Walker and under 17 Jack Wheatley.

Under 17 Pearl Ford won 100m silver, but went one better when winning the 80m hurdles in 13.37. Ford also won gold in the long jump.

Senior jumper Joel Grenfell won the high jump title, and thrower Lydia Church threw 11.97 for her shot put gold. Church threw 26.90m to win discus silver.

1,500m gold's were won by under 17 Seb Beedell and under 20 Kai Chilvers. Finlay Donald picked up the under 17's 400m county title in a time of 52.67.

The Walker sisters Erin and Olivia both won silver in their 1,500m age groups, with sprinter Ben Ball winning under 17's 400m silver.

Alistair Phelan was 2nd in the senior men's 400m, as was Izzy Hurn in the under 13's 800m.

Tennyson Fletcher collected under 17's shot silver as well as 100m bronze.