Peterborough men involved in some great Stock Car action in King's Lynn

Andrew Palmer's damaged car. Photo: Matt Bull/Racepixels.

The BriSCA F2 Stock Cars were in action in a World Championship Qualifying Round. There were high hopes for a good performance from Andrew Palmer who has had some great results around King’s Lynn.

Things started off well for Palmer in his heat when he powered through from the back of the grid to qualify for the final with a third place finish.

Palmer also got a lightening start in the final and was coming through the field well. His progress came to a sudden halt though when he crashed out hard whilst battling with Dutch star Ricardo Schmidt for a top 10 place.

​Ed Selby after winning his heat in King’s Lynn. Photo: Matt Bull/Racepixels

Making a fantastic start to his season though was Peterborough 1300 Stock Car ace Ed Selby.

Selby was involved in a titanic battle in his heat with Norwich’s Reece Legrice with the two swapping places every lap as the race went on.

At one point Selby was down to fourth ,but come the chequered flag he was leading the race although he did find himself collecting the chequered flag sideways as he was spun across the line by Stowmarket’s Connor Sheldrake!

Selby then backed this up with a great fifth place in the meeting final which was won by London’s Jommy Morris.

Connor Shinn and Alex Rugg were both making their debuts in the 1300 Stock Cars.

Shinn will be delighted with his second place finish in a race packed full of top talent.

Rugg also had a good race coming home in eighth place.

Racing returns to King’s Lynn this Saturday (5pm) when National Bangers take centre stage.

Crowd favourite Callum White will be back in action in the Unlimited Bangers and he will be joined by other local stars in the shape of Jason Colbert, Cieran Harmer and father and son duo Shaun and Dalton Smith.