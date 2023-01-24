News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Lions mauled at the hands of the new league leaders

​Peterborough Lions RUFC were well beaten 49-5 at Old Northamptonians on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:45am
Dean Elmore touches down for Peterborough Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
Dean Elmore touches down for Peterborough Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

​The result enabled the victors to move to the top of the Regional 2 East Midland table.

Dean Elmore scored the Lions try as the city side failed to build on last weekend’s first win of the season.

Lions host Olney at Bretton Park on Saturday (2pm) when Peterborough RUFC are at mid-table Towcestrians.

Ben Wilkinson in possession for Peterborough Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
"We had a good win over Towcestrians earlier in the season,” Borough head coach Shane Manning said. “But they are always tough at home.”

Borough’s scheduled game at Olney last weekend was postponed as was Oundle’s Midlands Premier Division game at Nuneaton. Oundle are at Syston this Saturday.

The matches involving Bourne, Stamford, Spalding and Stamford College Old Boys were all postponed.

