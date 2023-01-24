Peterborough Lions mauled at the hands of the new league leaders

Dean Elmore touches down for Peterborough Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

​The result enabled the victors to move to the top of the Regional 2 East Midland table.

Dean Elmore scored the Lions try as the city side failed to build on last weekend’s first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lions host Olney at Bretton Park on Saturday (2pm) when Peterborough RUFC are at mid-table Towcestrians.

Ben Wilkinson in possession for Peterborough Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

"We had a good win over Towcestrians earlier in the season,” Borough head coach Shane Manning said. “But they are always tough at home.”

Borough’s scheduled game at Olney last weekend was postponed as was Oundle’s Midlands Premier Division game at Nuneaton. Oundle are at Syston this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad