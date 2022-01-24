Peterborough Lions make the chairman smile at last with a very good performance

Matthew Worrall-Clare in action for Lions against Oadby. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

It’s been a tough season for the city side, and for Moore, the man expected to solve most of the problems at Bretton Park.

But back-to-back wins, either side of an unfortunate defeat, suggests happier times are just around the corner for a team now up to ninth in a 13-team division ahead of a trip to Old Northamptonians on Saturday. Arch rivals Borough are fourth after beating ONs at the weekend.

“I was delighted and some people did think I was smiling,” Moore admitted. “But I also try and put things into perspective and, although we played some very good rugby for most of the game, it was the boot of Will Carrington that kept us in charge.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Kenton touches down for Lions against Oadby. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Carrington kicked 11 points, converting an early try by Roko Davui and another from the same player on the stroke of half-time to give Lions a 17-12 lead at the break. Davui’s second try was a lenghth of the field run following an interception.

Lions flew out of the blocks in the second-half with winger Reece Kenton crossing after a graceful move along the three-quarter line. Flanker Charles Pendlebury was then the pushed over a congested Oadby tryline by his mates and Carrington converted both tries to give the city side a 31-12 lead.

Oadby kept going though and two converted tries put them within seeven points and into bonus point territory at the final whistle.