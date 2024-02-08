Jake Jarman in vault action. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Jarman is up against four top-class rivals including GB teammate Rhys McClenaghan for a prize which will be decided by a public vote. The other contenders are Mikhail Malkin (Azerbaijan), Lukas Dauser (Germany) and Gabriel Albuquerque (Portugal). The deadline for voting is noon on Monday (February 12).

Jarman’s citation read: ‘In 2023, Jake Jarman won three medals at the European Championships, including his first major all-around medal, taking his European medal tally to six in just two events. He then went on to make history by becoming Great Britain’s first ever vault World Champion in Antwerp.

Jake Jarman's winning vault at the World Championships in Antwerp (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

‘Jarman also cemented his name in the gymnastics’ history books by becoming the first gymnast to perform a 3.5 twisting double layout on floor, thus getting the skill named after him in the FIG Code of Points.

‘Jarman’s personality captured audiences worldwide and, without doubt, has become an inspiration to young gymnasts and a positive impact for Men’s Artistic Gymnastics.’