Mohammed Sameer is still unbeaten after picking up a points win at the weekend.

He wrapped up his fifth win on points against Dale Arrowsmith after winning every round during Matchroom Boxing’s latest show in Nottingham.

It was a fight which caught the eye of promoter Eddie Hearn, who felt Sameer wass going to continue his progress.

Sameer said “I would like to thank everyone who came out to support me, I appreciate every single one of you.”