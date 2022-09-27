Peterborough fighter Mohammed Sameer extends perfect pro record after points win in Nottingham
Peterborough fighter Mohammed Sameer kept up his perfect pro record with an impressive display over the weekend.
By Sports Reporter
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:01 pm
He wrapped up his fifth win on points against Dale Arrowsmith after winning every round during Matchroom Boxing’s latest show in Nottingham.
It was a fight which caught the eye of promoter Eddie Hearn, who felt Sameer wass going to continue his progress.
Sameer said “I would like to thank everyone who came out to support me, I appreciate every single one of you.”
The bill was headlined by Maxi Hughes beating Kid Galahad in a scrappy bout on points.