Peterborough City's Spring Regatta this weekend at Thorpe Meadows
Peterborough City Rowing Club’s popular Spring Regatta takes place this weekend.
It’s two days of intense racing at Thorpe Meadows between clubs from far and wide and there are usually many winners from the host club.
Racing begins at 8.45am on Saturday and runs until 7pm. On Sunday racing will start at 8.32am and continue until 6.30pm.
Spectators are welcome and food and drink will be available.
Full results and race action photos in next Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (June 6).