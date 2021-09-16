Peterborough City’s junior crews reigned supreme on the River Cam

Peterborough City rowers in Cambridge, from left, Alex Hughes, Claire Widdowson, Gina Gould and Jonathon Ibbott

The juniors dominated their events, some of them taking home two pots from the event that took place over 650 metres on the River Cam.

Ella Darrington won her Women’s J17 single by 1 1/4 lengths and she joined forces with Lucy Ralfs, Esme McIntyre, Grace Niklasson, Lydia Hilton, Lily Mae Allen, Jessica Moorfoot, Isabel Jackson and cox Adam Taylor to win in the Women’s Open eight category.

Niklasson, Hilton, McIntyre and Allen then combined to win the Women’s J17 quad.

Jack Wakefield-Lilley.

Jack Wakefield-Lilley also took home two wins in the J17 single and then the open schools quad with Tom Calver, Lucas Niklasson and Daniel Armstrong.

There was a Peterborough vs Peterborough final in the Women’s J16 doubles event, where Erin Ansell-Crook and Lottie Tasker finished just a length ahead of team mates Wiktoria Szubzda and Sophie Bicknell.

Emma Calver and Emily Fitzjohn also had a superb race in the women’s J15 double, winning by 4 1/2 lengths from Cantabrigian RC.

James Goodchild and Oliver Barber won their J15 double final by 1 1/4 lengths.

Emma Calver and Emily Fitzjohn.

In the J16 double, Joseph Beesley and James Garfield won a nail-biting final against Huntingdon Boat Club by a mere canvas.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima won his semi final easily and then won his final by 1 1/2 lengths in the J15 single.

Another super sculler was Bert Papworth who won all of his races by three lengths to take the J16 singles title.

There were also wins from senior rowers. Eric Holt won his Masters I single final by four lengths.

In the Women’s open singles Sarah Watson beat Loughborough Boat Club with the verdict of ‘easily’in the final.

Watson also joined Gemma Singleton, Keely Watson and Saskia Rai to finish second in the Women’s coxless quad.Gemma Singleton and Keely Watson later won their Masters B double.

The final win came from Jonathon Ibbott, Alex Hughes, Claire Widdowson, Gina Gould who won the Mixed Masters A quad final by 3 lengths ahead of Loughborough Boat Club.