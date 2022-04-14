Peterborough City stars on cloud nine after dominating on the Great Ouse

Kate Read has company on her way to a win in Bedford.

Competing over a 2km course City crews claimed nine first places and seven second-places.

Harriet Drake-Lee and Ellie Cooke both took home two gold medals each after winning their Womens band 1 double by 24 seconds.

They both went on to win their singles as well. Drake-Lee won the Women’s band 1 with an impressive time of 8:02 and Cooke had a very similar result winning the Band 2 race in 8:03.

Damen Sanderson (stroke) and Chris Elder (bow) ahead of Dave Smith (stroke) and Ian Palmer (bow) on the Great Ouse.

Devonne Piccaver was also a double medalist. She came first out of eight crews in the women’s J17 singles before joining Alice Dovey to win the Women’s J17 doubles title from a field of seven crews.

Another double medallist was Ian Palmer, who won the Masters D single sculls. His time was eight seconds faster than clubmate Alasdair Ryder who took second position. Palmer later joined forces with Dave Smith from Leicester rowing club to win the Masters C/D double sculls.

Kate Read won the Women’s Masters B singles category followed by club mate Keely Watson in second place.

The last win came from Chris Elder, Damen Sanderson, Ro Knighton and Jonathan Ibbott in the Open band 2 coxless fours. They finished four seconds ahead of Derby Rowing Club.

Alice Dover in action for Peterborough City in Bedford.

Knighton and Ibbott also raced in the Open coxed fours event, joined by Joshua Seagrave, Will Kerry and cox Peggy Papworth. They did well to finish in second place out of 11 crews, just five seconds behind Evesham Rowing club.