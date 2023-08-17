​Crews from New Zealand and Scotland took part over the 1000 metre course on Saturday and the 500 metre course on Sunday.

On Saturday the Open band 2 eight of Josh Seagrave, Chris Elder, James Marshall, Ro Knighton, Kristian Woolf, Will Kerry, Al Ryder, Rohan Khosla and cox Natasha Cutmore won their final with an impressive time of 2:58 which was 1 second faster than the City/Southampton composite crew which included home rowers James Plumb, Tom Calver, Tom Kisby, James Garfield, George Woodall and cox Ericha K-Pardoe.

Natasha Cutmore also coxed the Womens’s band 1 four of Suzi Warwick, Bianca Manganiello, Isabel Frampton and Sarah Watson to victory by less tha a second.

Will Tee (foreground) was a Peterborough City winner. Photo: David Lowndes.

Another oarsome foursome was Emma Calver, Sophie Bicknell, Wiktoria Szubzda, Erin Ansell-Crook and cox Emily Fitzjohn who won the Womens band 2 coxed four. Emma Calver also won in the womens J16 single by an impressive 11 seconds.

Al Ryder also had success in his single in the Masters D category, as he won by 15 seconds.

Chris Elder and Joshua Seagrave won the Band 2 Open pairs event by 10 seconds.

Olivia Agyapong took home 2 pots on the 500m course, after joining Emily Fitzjohn to win the womens J16 double by just 0.4 seconds ahead of club mates Kaia Campo and Emilia Bramwell. Agyapong joined Emilia Bramwell to win the Womens J18 double.

Emily Fitzjohn (foreground) and Olivia Agyapong. Photo: David Lowndes.

James Garfield and Tom Calver won the Open J18 double by just 0.5 seconds.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima and Oliver Barber won the Open J16 double and the pair also joined Emma Calver and Emma Dennis the win the mixed quad event, crossing the line 1 second ahead of club members Gina Gould, Suzi Warwick, Rohan Khosla and Kristian Woolf.

Will Tee won the Open J15 single and in the J14 boys Lewis Barber and Roland Christopher won their doubles final by 2 seconds ahead of club mates Leo Esposito and George Dennis.

Joan Heath and Anita Carter also had success in their Womens Master F event double,

Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson and Sarah Watson.

The Masters E quad of Barry McCann, James Baile, Roger Carlisle and Paul Scutts took a win by an impressive 26 seconds.

Sarah Watson, Claire WIddowson, Bianca Manganiello and Keely Watson won the Womens Band 1 coxless quad, by just 0.5 seconds ahead of second place, and 0.6 seconds ahead of third place in a nail-biting final.