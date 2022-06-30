Peterborough City Rowing Club Jubilee Regatta Open Mas1x Pete Dolby

The event is restricted to juniors of 15 years and below with the host clubs stars collecting four golds, three silvers and a bronze medal.

Emma Calver and Emily Fitzjohn won the Women’s J15 Double with a time of exactly 4:00.0, four seconds ahead of St Georges College.

Calver did exceptionally well to also win the Women’s J15 Single Championships, seven seconds ahead of Lincoln Rowing Centre.

PCRC Junior Regatta at Thorpe Meadows. WJ15 1x time trial Emma Calver.

Winning the Open J14 Single Plate final was Will Tee, seven seconds ahead of Windsor Boys School.

Oliver Barber and Sergo Read Moreira Lima won the Open J15 Double, 1 second ahead of Lea Rowing Club.

Silver medallists were Emma Dennis (Women’s J14 Single), Oliver Barber (Open J15 Single Green Championship), and Jasmine Chesher (Women’s J13 Single) who was only 1 second behind Hinksey Sculling School.

The Bronze medallist was Olivia Agyapong in the Women’s J15 Single Plate event.

Elsewhere Peterborough City scullers Ellie Cooke and Harriet Drake-Lee rowed superbly to qualify to compete at the World famous Henley Royal regatta.

Their qualifying race took place on the 2,112 metre course at Henley-on-Thames.

There were 10 other crews in their category competing for the Stoner Challenge Trophy, with only three qualifying spaces available.

Cooke and Drake-Lee had their first heat race at Royal Henley on Wednesday (29th June) against a crew from the U.S.A, after the Peterborough Telegraph had been published. The result will appear online at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk and in next week’s PT.

Lucy Ralfs, Alice Dovey, Devonne Piccaver, and Ella Darrington did well to place ninth out of 31 crews in The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup qualifying round, beating a crew from the U.S.A, but unfortunately not making it through since there were only 5 spaces available.

Other qualifying races entered by City include The Thames Challenge Cup, The Fawley Cup, and The Wyfold Challenge Cup.