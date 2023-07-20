Peterborough City star Ella excels at British Junior Championships

Ella Darrington on the water at the British Junior Championships.

​She joined Ella Abraham (Nottinghamshire), Becca Wearmouth (Tyne) and Sophie Pepper (Bewl Bridge) to finish third in the composite Womens J18 coxless quad event.

Darrington also reached the A final in the Women’s J18 single event where she placed fifth and she partnered Pepper to a fourth place finish in the A double sculls final.

Emma Calver did well in her single finishing fourth in the Women’s J16 A final and she joined clubmate Devonne Piccaver to race in the Women’s J18 doubles event and they delivered a decent sixth place finish.

​Emma Calver at the British Junior Championships in Scotland.

Two more City crews reached A Finals and the club also recorded two victories in B Finals over a six-lane 1500 metre course.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima and Oliver Bosma were fifth in a nail-biting J16 A final race, with just 0.4 seconds separating them from Cambridge 99 in fourth.

Oliver Barber, Tom Calver, Bert Papworth and Nick Bosma also placed fifth in the A final in the J18 coxless quad, just four seconds behind Newark Rowing club.

Alice Dovey and Devonne Piccaver were first in the B final for the Women’s J18 pair.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima (left) and Tom Calver at the British Junior Championships.

They finished three seconds ahead of Newark Rowing Club.

Emma Dennis, Anouk Bosma, Evelina Xanthropoulou, Jasmin Chesher and cox Jack Bosma also placed first in their B final in the J15 coxed quad category, two seconds ahead of George Watson’s College Boat Club.