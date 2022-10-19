Peterborough City rowers made the headlines at the Huntingdon Head

Joshua Seagrave and Chris Elder in action at the Huntingdon Head.

The majority of the City crews who entered managed to take home a medal.

Chris Elder claimed two first-placed medals from the event in the Open double and the Masters A single.

Elder joined forces with Joshua Seagrave to achieve a time of 12:41 in the double which was the fastest time of the day out of over 40 crews competing on the Great Ouse’s 3400 metre course. Their time was 47 seconds quicker than a Huntingdon double that took second position.

Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Suzi Warwick and Claire Widdowson in action at the Huntingdon Head.

Elder then won his single by 24 seconds ahead of a Huntingdon sculler.

Seagrave also competed in the Open singles event where he placed second out of four scullers.

Sarah Watson, Suzi Warwick, Bianca Manganiello and Gina Gould won the Women’s coxless quad achieving a time of 13:40 which was the 6th fastest time of the day. They won their event by 31 seconds.

Warwick and Manganiello also joined Claire Widdowson and Keely Watson to place second in the Women's coxless quads event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

**Peterborough City is a fully inclusive rowing club based at Thorpe Meadows with members ranging in age from juniors to masters.

Coaching for beginners is always available and the club enters competitions throughout the year.

Information on how to join can be found at www.peterboroughcityrowing.co.uk.