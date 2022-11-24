Peterborough City rowers hold their own against top-class opposition

Peterborough City rowers by the Thames.

And one of the crews did exceedingly well to place in the top 10 in an event that attracts top clubs and universities from across the country, including many well-known GB rowers.

Ella Darrington, Devonne Piccaver, Sophie Pepper (Bewl Bridge Rowing Club) and Alice Dovey competed in the Women’s Club coxless quads category and placed 9th out of 23 crews in a time of 20:41.3 for the 6.8km course from Mortlake to Putney.

Oliver Barber, Bert Papworth, Sergio Read Moeira Lima and James Ryder did well to place 23rd out of 39 crews in the Open Schools coxless quad category.

James Garfield, Harry Evison-Williams, James Goodchild and Nick Bosma competed in the same category and placed 35th.

The girls quads of Erin Ansell-Crook, Emma Calver, Emily Fitzjohn and Sophie Bicknell also placed 35th in the Women’s Schools coxless quads category.

Their club mates Wiktoria Szubzda, Kaia Campo, Neve Davies and Lottie Tasker followed in 36th position.

At the Star Club Head of the River on the Great Ouse Kate Read took home a win in the Women’s Band 1 event, finishing with an impressive time of 07:55 over the 1900m course which was 25 seconds faster than Nottingham & Union Rowing club in second position.