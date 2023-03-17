City's winning vets quad of Doug Barber, Owen Green, Joe Smith and John Canton.

​Chris Elder and Joshua Seagrave had no competition in their pair, however they were still able to take home an award as they were the fastest crew to compete with two blades by over a minute on the 3,500m course on the River Withham.

The women’s coxless quad of Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson and Gina Gould won their event by 26 seconds ahead of Lincoln Rowing Centre.

The Womens Masters D Double of Susan Genever-Jones and Emma Coxall won their event by 1 minute 48 seconds ahead of Newark Rowing club.

Peterborough City's Joan Heath and Anita Carter were second in the Womens masters F double.

The Open Masters F/G coxless quad of John Canton, Joe Smith, Owen Green and Doug Barber won their event by 32 seconds ahead of West Norfolk Rowing Club.

There were also success in the single sculls, as Tim Ellis won the Masters E singles against his opposition from Hollingworth Lake Rowing Club, and Kate Read won the Womens Masters B singles by over 2 minutes ahead of Burton Leander Rowing club.

Second place finoshes were achieved by Thomas Calver and Daniel Armstrong (J18 double); Bianca Manganiello and Claire Widdowson (Women’s band 1 double); Michelle Moulding and Hannah Pope (Womens Band 2 doubles) and Anita Carter and Joan Heath (Womens Masters F double).

Junior trials scheduled for City’s Thorpe Meadows course didn’t take place due to flooding,