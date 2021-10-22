Peterborough City rowers found some easy pickings at the Huntingdon Head

Peterborough City winners Chris Elder, Sarah Watson and Damen Sanderson.

The Open coxless quad of Damen Sanderson, Henry George, Will Kerry and Chris Elder achieved an impressive time of 12:37 which was the third fastest time of the day out of over 50 crews competing on the Great Ouse’s 3,400 metre course.

Unfortunately their time was just five seconds short of King’s School Ely Boat Club who took first position in their event.

However Sanderson and Elder were able to take a win in the Masters A double. Their time of 13:27 secured them a win by 40 seconds.

Masters winners Pete Orme and Barry McCann.

Pete Dolby and Ian Davis had a similar result in the Masters F double, where they took first place by over 40 seconds against their opposition from Oundle Town Rowing Club.

Pete Orme and Barry McCann took home an easy medal in their Masters E double, winning by one minute 25 seconds from X-Press rowing club.

The final success came from Sarah Watson who won by over 40 seconds in the Women’s singles category.

Another event that took place last weekend was the Nottingham Small Boat Head, where Peterborough sculler Ian Palmer joined forces with Dave Smith from Leicester Rowing Club to compete over the 3,850 metre course on the Trent. And they took first place in the Masters C doubles, one minute and 37 seconds ahead of Nottingham Rowing Club in second.