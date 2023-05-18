The double-winning Peterborough City crew of Sarah Watson, Claire Widdowson, Bianca Manganiello and Keely Watson.

The regatta took place over six lanes at the National Watersports Centre’s 2 kilometre rowing lake, where on Saturday crews competed over 2000 metres and then on Sunday racing took place on the 1000 metre course.

​The double-winning ladies quad won by 21 seconds from Loughborough University on Saturday and the following day they were the only crew to record a sub 4-minute time in their event as they pipped Beckett Rowing Club by six seconds.

Ian Palmer took home two 2 medals on Sunday. He won the Masters D singles by just three seconds ahead of Nithsdale and Doncaster in a nail-biting final.

He later joined Chris Elder, Dave Smith (Leicester) and Gualter Graca (Leicester) to win their composite Masters C Quad, crossing the line 12 seconds ahead of Nottingham Rowing Club.

Palmer and Smith also competed in the Masters D double and took second place in the final.