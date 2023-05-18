Peterborough City Ladies at the double at Nottingham Regatta
The Peterborough City crew of Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson and Sarah Watson won two races at the Nottingham Regatta.
The regatta took place over six lanes at the National Watersports Centre’s 2 kilometre rowing lake, where on Saturday crews competed over 2000 metres and then on Sunday racing took place on the 1000 metre course.
The double-winning ladies quad won by 21 seconds from Loughborough University on Saturday and the following day they were the only crew to record a sub 4-minute time in their event as they pipped Beckett Rowing Club by six seconds.
Ian Palmer took home two 2 medals on Sunday. He won the Masters D singles by just three seconds ahead of Nithsdale and Doncaster in a nail-biting final.
He later joined Chris Elder, Dave Smith (Leicester) and Gualter Graca (Leicester) to win their composite Masters C Quad, crossing the line 12 seconds ahead of Nottingham Rowing Club.
Palmer and Smith also competed in the Masters D double and took second place in the final.
The fifth and final City win came from Kate Read and Linda Dennis, who did well to win the Women’s championship doubles event, finishing four seconds ahead of Thames Scullers.