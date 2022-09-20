Peterborough boxing hot prospect Mohammed Sameer aiming to extend unbeaten start as a pro

Peterborough boxing prospect Mohammed Sameer takes to the ring in Nottingham on Saturday looking to extend winning start to his pro career.

The middleweight fighter, who has a 4-0 record, will be competing at the World Championship Boxing show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint.

The bill has been put together by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with Sameer joining some big names.

Coach Suleman Hussain said: “As it's his fifth professional fight already on a huge platform, Matchroom boxing, we don't know his opponent yet, but he will be fighting a tough journeymen.

“Sameer’s training has gone extremely well. He has been commuting to Brixton in London five days a week.

“He is looking extremely sharp and full of confidence to take his opponent out early. Sameer wants to impress promoter Eddie Hearn and showcase his skills.”

Sameer, who went to Jack Hunt Secondary School, beat Fernando Valencia on points in his last bout in July.

Headlining the event is Maxi Hughes v Kid Galahad, with an IBO Lightweight world title, defence, after a torn bicep in sparring ruled Leigh Wood out of his WBA Featherweight World Title defence against Mexico’s Mauricio Lara.On a stacked undercard, Denaby Main’s Terri Harper leaps up in weight to challenge Hannah Rankin for her IBO and WBA Super-Welterweight world titles.

Birmingham Heavyweight prospect Solomon Dacres meets Dominic Akinlade over ten rounds, while former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke faces Argentina's Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky in the Cruiserweight division.

Tickets start from as little as £40 for what will be a night to remember.

Sponsorship opportunities available as well.