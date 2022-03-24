Amir Khan and Peterborough's Top Yard School of Boxing head coach Balil Javed have paid tribute to 18-year-old Jimmy Maloney - who tragically died last week.

A Peterborough boxing coach and legendary former world champion Amir Khan have paid tribute to a popular teenage fighter - who tragically died in a car accident last week.

Jimmy Maloney, 18, a member of Peterborough’s Top Yard School of Boxing and Amir Khan Academy, died when his car was involved in a collision in St Albans last week.

The youngster's death has sent shock waves through the local boxing community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenage boxer sparred with former unified world champion Amir Khan at the Top Yard School of Boxing Peterborough and Amir Khan Academy.

Head coach at the Top Yard School of Boxing, Balil Javed, 41, said Jimmy was a "talented and popular" figure - who had sparred with Amir Khan when he visited the club.

“He was a bright, confident young man who wasn't afraid of getting stuck in to the sessions,” Mr Javed said.

“He quickly became a popular member of the team with his bright personality and boxing talent.

"He will be dearly missed by all the boxers and coaches at the club.”

Amir Khan also paid tribute to the highly-talented young boxer - and shared a video of the pair sparring together.

He sent his condolences to the Maloney family on social media.

“I’m saddened to hear the news that the Amir Khan Academy and Top Yard fighter, Jimmy Maloney, sadly passed away,” the former unified world champion said.

“Such a tragic loss. My condolences to the Maloney family.”

Jimmy joined Top Yard School of Boxing, on Cromwell Road, in 2018. Mr Javed said he was also a "supportive and influential" person.

“Jimmy also helped to train the younger kids and enjoyed passing on his knowledge," he added.

“Jimmy took a short break from boxing due to the Covid restrictions and recently came back to the gym.