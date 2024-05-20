Peterborough BMX Club star Jess proves she's still one of the world's best

Jess Marriott with her fourth placed trophy from the World Championships in the United States.

​Jess Marriott has confirmed her status as one of the world’s best BMX riders.

​The Peterborough BMX Club star finished fourth in her female (age) 14 class at the UCI World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

‘Jumping’ Jess is a wonderfully consistent performer when tackling the world’s top talent as she also finished fourth when the Championships were held in France in 2022 before a third placed finish in the event in Scotland last year.

In the United States this time around she faced 71 riders and had to contend with horrendous weather conditions with non-stop rain plaguing her event, but she picked up multiple Moto (heat) wins on her way to the final. She was presented with a trophy for her efforts.

Rick Ellis also represented the city club at the event in the 50+ male Cruiser Class.

He was up against 96 riders and finished 43rd in a tough class.Both riders will be looking to build on these results ahead of the 2025 World Championships which are scheduled for Denmark.

Before then they will compete in Regional and National Series events in the UK.