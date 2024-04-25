Peterborough BMX Club star Jess jumps to a superb National Series win

Jess Marriott (left) aand Lottie Macfarlane prepare for the off in Kent.

​​The 14 year-old is racing a year above her natural level, but has taken the step up in her stride as first and fourth place finishes in the female 15s category at the two-day event proved.

Clubmate Lottie Macfarlane also made an A final on Saturday, but sadly crashed out on Sunday so missed the final in the female 14s class and finished a creditable fourth overall.

Young rising star Krystian Garbarczyk also made an A final in the male 8s finishing eighth and 11th overall after a third place in the B Final.

Bradley Goulding made the quarter-finals of an open 16 category on both days, while club coach Darren Thompson made an A final on both days, finishing eighth and seventh in the ‘masters’ 30-39 year-old races.

Owen Putland recorded fifth and ninth place finishes in the 17-18 event with clubmate Joseph Carey finishing 14th and 16th in the same competition.

Rob ‘Grandad’ Clark, the oldest club rider taking part in the ‘grand veterans’ class for racers over 50, reached two B finals, finishing 11th and 12th.