Peterborough and Fenland Cycling racers smash club records

Jamie Murray of Peterborough Cycling Club during a club record 25-mile team trial ride.

The PCC riders retained their Eastern Counties 25m Time Trial Team Championship by setting a new club record time of 2.32.45. They finished a remarkable two minutes clear of the field.

And Fenland riders knocked over 16 minutes off their club 50-mile team trial record at the Eastern Counties Championship. The previous record had stood since 1982!

The original Fenland record of 5:48:22 was set by Terry Chapman and longstanding members Steve Clarke and Paul Asplin in an NDCA event 39 years ago.

Paul Lunn of Fenland Clarion Club during a record-breaking 50-mile team trial ride.

The 2021 team were led home by Paul Lunn in 1:47:04 (a personal best by just two seconds) and he received excellent support from Jonathan Hynes in 1:49:41 and Chris Shaw, who made an excellent debut over the distance, in 1:55:11 to give a combined team time of 5:31:56 and second place behind Ely.

PCC, sponsored by local company Qualitech and BGL Group, came out on top in their race as the first three counting riders posted rapid times.

Paul Pardoe was third overall in a time of 49:29, an average speed of over 30mph for the full 25 miles, while Kevin Hobbs finished in 19th place in 51:29 setting a new personal best for the distance.

Jamie Murray’s time was 51:47 as the PCC team rode to a comfortable win.

Other PCC riders on the day included Martin Atkinson (56:56) and Ady McHale, who knocked four minutes off his personal best to finish in 56:59.