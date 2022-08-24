Peteborough's Inspired Martial Arts bring home the medals from WKO World Championships

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomas Polgrimas and Shaun Davies celebrate medal success.

It proved to be a championship to remember for the club after they finished third overall amongst the ten competing schools with 33 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 22 bronze medals.

They also had three of their students finish within the Top 10 fighters - Conor O’Brien seventh, Leyla Bennett eighth and Marcus Reed ninth.

Tomas Polgrimas and Shaun Davies got things underway for the club in Thai Boxing with Shaun taking home gold and Tomas taking bronze.

It was a weekend to remember for the Inspire Martial Arts club.

Hard work and training paid off on Sunday when the Tatami Kickboxing took place, the team showed just how hard they had all been training and it definitely paid off.

Gold Medals - Shaun Davies (1), Marcus Reed (5), Leyla Bennett (6), Conor O’Brien (5), Joel Celaire (1), Connor Cassar (1), Charlie Bailey (2), Romai Ferris (3), Jaiden Ramdanee (3), William Hardy (3),Astrid Fairhead - Abrahams (1), Freya Fairhead - Abrahams (2) and Roxy Briggs (1)

Silver Medals - Marcus Reed (2), Leyla Bennett (1), Conor O Brien (2), Romai Ferris (1), Astrid Fairhead - Abrahams (4), Freya Fairhead - Abrahams (2), Tommy Bailey (2), Lexi Southwell (2), Imogen Smyth (4) Robyn Briggs (3), Dominic Ivan (4), Tiana Celaire (1), Alin Ivan (4), Amy Trower (2) and Roxy Briggs (3)