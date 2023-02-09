Perfection from Isaac in the Frostbite League and a superb win for PANVAC's King Harry

They're off in the Frostbite League race in Ramsey.

Peterborough-based Ellard made it five wins out of five this season as he led his club to a victory which meant they retained their league title with one race still to go.

The course was a mix of concrete roads and grass, but the recent dry weather meant the going was firm on the fast and mostly flat five mile course. Ellard came home in a time of 25.25, 55 seconds clear of his Hunts AC teammate Dave Hudson in 2nd place.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Nathan Bunting placed 3rd in 26.46, and with Stuart Haw 4th, Kai Chilvers 8th, Steve Wilkinson 18th and Alzubeir Majan 20th the city club finished as runners up.

Yaxley Runners were the 3rd placed team and were led by Danny Snipe in 14th and 15th placed Jordan Buttigieg.

March AC's Glen Watts placed 7th in a time of 27.41. Watts is ranked as Britain's number one over 35 steeplechaser, but sadly for him it was a tame cross country course with no hurdling of fences or hedges required. Werrington Jogger Jack Green finished in 12th place.

PANVAC's 2nd place finish was helped enormously by their ladies with Sarah Caskey, Josie Knight, Elizabeth Eames, Rebecca Lee & Elisabeth Sennit-Clough all making the top 20. Caskey was the highest placed of the PANVAC team finishing 9th in 33.32 in what was her first race for three months.

Eye's Sam Cullum came home 3rd with a 31.17 clocking behind Lucy Mapp of Hunts AC and Ely's Alice Clarkson. Mapp crossed the line in 30.16, a minute clear of her Ely rival.

Yaxley ladies were also to the fore with Kayleigh Longfoot in 7th place. Longfoot was joined in the top 20 by Gina Crane and Ros Loutit.

Zion Demba from Thorney Runners finished 12th.

Running for Thorney AC, the Goodwin brothers Tobias and Elijah finished 2nd and 4th respectively in the junior race. PANVAC's Jasper Dunham placed 5th with his team-mate Toby Staines 8th. Bushfield's Jack Pettman placed 11th. Esme Thorpe was the highest placed PANVAC girl, finishing 11th. Elisa Berisha of Yaxley placed 8th with Bella Wiseman, also of Yaxley 12th.

With one race to go Yaxley remain the leading local team in the senior standings, occupying 3rd place overall. PANVAC sit 3rd in the junior standings.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC's Harry Hewitt pulled off a superb win in the senior boy's race at the Anglian School Cross Country Championship held at Northampton.

Representing Lincolnshire it was Hewitt's 2nd big schools cross country victory after he also won the 2022 English Schools Cross Country final.

Ted Ash finished 2nd in the intermediate boys race wearing a Cambridgeshire vest.

Lincolnshire's Louie Hemmings made it three top ten positions for PANVAC youngsters, finishing 9th in the junior boys race.

Erin Walker placed 12th in the intermediate girls event while her older sister Olivia, also running for Cambridgeshire, was 13th in the senior girls race.

Felix Bowling placed 20th in the intermediate boys race with Thorney's Tobias Goodwin 21st. Both athletes were representing Cambridgeshire.

There was a strong Lincolnshire presence from the club and Josie Knight & Erin Cox were 22nd and 23rd senior girls.

Faith Perkins placed 33rd in the intermediate girls race with Evie Hemmings 38th.

Finlay Smith was the 25th minor boy home with William Harris the 39th junior boy.

For Cambridgeshire Joseph Reindel was 24th senior boy, and Thorney's Rosie Ackerman was the 24th junior girl.

Although not scoring for their team there were representative honours for PANVAC's Lola Gaches, Ruby Hynes, Isaac Fell, Josh Hales, Lottie Hemmings, Elizabeth Eames, Izzy Hurn and Grace Randall of Thorney.