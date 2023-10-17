Perfection from Archway Table Tennis Club's young Cambs county stars

Hannah Saunders in action.

​That was a tremendous achievement in itself, but all the Archway players are still eligible for under 12 competitions so they were effectively playing three years above their natural level.

And, as they usually do, the youngsters also excelled in the heat of battle as Suffolk were despatched 10-0 in St Neots.

The winning team was Hannah Saunders, Amber Lemmon, Kai Lun Chow, Lewis Wu and William Wu.

The young Archway stars didn’t even drop a set to record a rare 30-0 win with Lewis Wu dropping just 11 points across six sets in two dominant performances.

Results:

Lewis Wu won 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 & 11-2, 11-1, 11-2

William Wu won 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 & 11-4, 11-9, 11-3.

Hannah Saunders won 11-1, 11-8, 11-3 & 11-1, 11-2, 11-4.

Amber Lemmon won 11-3, 11-4, 11-1 & 11-4, 11-6 11-4.