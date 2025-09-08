Perfect Parkway and wonderful Whittlesey Manor continued their domination of Peterborough Bowls Leagues

A winning Whittlesey Manor bowls team.

The Peterborough Bowls League season has concluded with Parkway A and Whittlesey Manor continuing to dominate the Midweek and Club 55 Leagues respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkway A won the Midweek Premier title for the umpteenth time in recent years, winning all 16 matches, while Whittlesey Manor Buzzards claimed the Club 55 Premier crown for the fourth year running, losing just one match.

Parkway C are returning to the top flight after just one season in Division One, while Whittlesey Manor's other team, the Peregrines, topped the first division in the Club 55 League to reach the Premier Division for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackstones lifted the Weekend Premier title, while Yaxley Cuckoos are the inaugural winners of the Thursday night Sixers League.

The Whittlesey Manor club won the three cup competitions for the second year running.

ROLL OF HONOUR

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

Premier Division: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor Hawks; Division One: Parkway C; r/u City of Peterborough City; Division Two: Burrows Court Ospreys; r/u Werrington; Division Three: Whittlesey Town Wildcats; r/u Bretton Beagles.

CLUB 55 LEAGUE

Premier Division: Whittlesey Manor Buzzards; r/u Stamford Town; Division One: Whittlesey Manor Peregrines; r/u Bourne Town; Division Two: Crowland Choughs; r/u Werrington; Division Three: CoP Molins C; r/u Barnack Green.

WEEKEND LEAGUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division: Blackstones; r/u Yaxley Sharks; Division One: Bourne Town; r/u Whittlesey Manor Kites; Division Two: Whittlesey Town Bears; r/u East Community Bears.

SIXERS LEAGUE

Winners: Yaxley Cuckoos.

CUP COMPETITIONS

Rowlett Cup: Whittlesey Manor A; r/u Yaxley B; Munday Shield: Whittlesey Manor B; r/u West Ward; Lewin Trophy: Whittlesey Manor; r/u City of Peterborough City A.

All the awards will be received at the Peterborough League's presentation dinner at the Parkway Club on Friday, November 21.