Perfect Parkway and wonderful Whittlesey Manor continued their domination of Peterborough Bowls Leagues
Parkway A won the Midweek Premier title for the umpteenth time in recent years, winning all 16 matches, while Whittlesey Manor Buzzards claimed the Club 55 Premier crown for the fourth year running, losing just one match.
Parkway C are returning to the top flight after just one season in Division One, while Whittlesey Manor's other team, the Peregrines, topped the first division in the Club 55 League to reach the Premier Division for the first time.
Blackstones lifted the Weekend Premier title, while Yaxley Cuckoos are the inaugural winners of the Thursday night Sixers League.
The Whittlesey Manor club won the three cup competitions for the second year running.
ROLL OF HONOUR
MIDWEEK LEAGUE
Premier Division: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor Hawks; Division One: Parkway C; r/u City of Peterborough City; Division Two: Burrows Court Ospreys; r/u Werrington; Division Three: Whittlesey Town Wildcats; r/u Bretton Beagles.
CLUB 55 LEAGUE
Premier Division: Whittlesey Manor Buzzards; r/u Stamford Town; Division One: Whittlesey Manor Peregrines; r/u Bourne Town; Division Two: Crowland Choughs; r/u Werrington; Division Three: CoP Molins C; r/u Barnack Green.
WEEKEND LEAGUE
Premier Division: Blackstones; r/u Yaxley Sharks; Division One: Bourne Town; r/u Whittlesey Manor Kites; Division Two: Whittlesey Town Bears; r/u East Community Bears.
SIXERS LEAGUE
Winners: Yaxley Cuckoos.
CUP COMPETITIONS
Rowlett Cup: Whittlesey Manor A; r/u Yaxley B; Munday Shield: Whittlesey Manor B; r/u West Ward; Lewin Trophy: Whittlesey Manor; r/u City of Peterborough City A.
All the awards will be received at the Peterborough League's presentation dinner at the Parkway Club on Friday, November 21.