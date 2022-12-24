Benjamin Basso

And in a further major boost, agreement has been reached with main team sponsors Crendon Timber Engineering to continue their much-valued backing of the club.Danish racer Basso (21) was the one new face in the 2022 starting line-up as he replaced fellow countryman Bjarne Pedersen who retired at the end of the title-winning campaign.And, although Panthers as an overall unit were unable to match their exploits of 2021, Basso proved to be a huge success and quickly became a crowd favourite with his all-action style.He announced his arrival with a spectacular 12+2 in the opening home meeting of the season against Ipswich, and went on to register a highly creditable average of 6.29 across all league matches.His starting average for 2023 is 6.81, underlining his form in the second half of the campaign, which prompted supporters to vote him as their Rider of the Year.The news means Basso’s UK team plans are unchanged for next season, as he will also be remaining with Glasgow in the Championship.

Basso is the only rider to publicly commit to Panthers for next season as 2022 team members Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Ulrich Ostergaard, Michael Palm Toft will not be returning.Meanwhile, the return of Crendon as title team sponsors is also big news for Panthers, especially given the challenges faced by all in the current economic climate.The Buckinghamshire-based timber firm first came on board with the club in 2019 when the club returned to the Premiership, and have remained as main sponsors ever since, as part of a wide commitment to motorsports.Crendon specialise in the design and manufacture of engineered timber products, assisting builders and developers to provide better homes.Key personnel involved in the deal are long-term backers of speedway, with the club hugely grateful for the continued support of CEO Stephen Thompstone, and the hard work on race-nights of John Clarke in entertaining a host of invited guests.The club are delighted to once again be known as the Crendon Panthers in 2023 and are proud to carry the name as we race around the country.

A club official added: “The club thank supporters for their patience during the winter so far and send everyone our compliments of the festive season.

"We understand it has been a frustrating time with limited information, but we can assure supporters that extensive work is taking place behind the scenes on a range of matters, and whilst this work continues we look forward to bringing you more exciting news in the near future.”*Panthers have placed 2023 season tickets on sale. They will cover all 12 regular Premiership home fixtures at the East of England Arena, as well as one KO Cup match, with the Crendon Panthers having a bye to the semi-finals of that competition. They are also interchangeable so can be used by a friend if you cannot attend any meeting.Prices are £260 for adults, £234 for concessions, both including a programme and free parking. Child season tickets are available for £50, not including a programme.Season tickets also offer the opportunity to watch three races from the centre-green by prior arrangement.All season tickets purchased before January 31, 2023 will be placed into a draw, with the winner able to join the club for press day photos, and to have their name on the riders’ team kevlars.Season ticket applications can be made by e-mailing [email protected] admission prices for 2023 are: Adults £22, Concessions/Students £20, Children (Under-16) £5, Children (Under-5) Free.