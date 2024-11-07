Perfect 10 for local boxing's 'Silent Assassin', but his little brother was robbed!

Jacob Hussain jumps for joy as his final win is confirmed. Photo: Danny Barnes Photography.

‘Silent Assassin’ Jacob Hussain has completed a perfect 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 13 year-old Jack Hunt School student with an appropriate nickname won his 10th boxing bout in succession to lift his fifth title in a row at prestigious Box Cup events.

It's a stunning achievement by a young fighter from the ‘Pound for Pound’ Boxing Academy in Walsall who won his final at the Home Counties Box Cup event in Hatfield in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob just kept everything simple by bossing the centre of the ring and pushing his opponent back with straight punches as and when he wanted.

Jacob Hussain (right) is on the attack. Photo: Danny Barnes Photography

He picked up the work rate every round to make sure he was winning every round. He didn’t go on the backfoot once and won every round convincingly to bag a unanimous points win.

The Hussain family felt they should have been celebrating a double success as younger brother Zayne (11) also boxed superbly in his final, but suffered a controversial points loss.

He started the first round with a nice stiff jab, setting traps to draw his opponent in for counter backhands which worked a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second round Zayne again looked the better boxer and, while the final round was a bit messy, most at ringside felt Hussain had won.

Zayne Hussain in action in Hatfield. Photo Danny Barnes Photography

Sadly the judges disagreed and delivered a split decision in favour of his opponent.

Coach Omar Shaheen told Zayne: ‘You won the fight, but didn’t get the decision, not for the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time.”

Father and coach Shaz Hussain added: “Proud is an understatement as the boys have put Peterborough and their club on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Temperature Solutions for sponsoring the brothers and thanks to Jack Hunt School for supporting the boys with their training.”

TOP YARD BC

The city club had a mixed bag of results in the latest round of National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs bouts

Patrick Connors won his first fight, but was then beaten in his second bout two days later.

Westley Smith was also beaten, but Jerry-Mike Connors, the brother of Patrick, received a bye and has progressed to the next round.

The NABGC competitions are renowned for unearthing fighters who go on to win major titles.