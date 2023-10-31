Pep and Antonella Giuliano at the English National Championships in Bolton. Photo Paul Currie, 07796 146931, www.paulcurrie.co.uk.

​Giuliano (42) made it all the way to the final alongside doubles partner James Chaudry before falling to champions Louis Laville and Freddie Powell 11-6 11-5.

But Giuliano was thrilled with the weekend, which saw more competitors than ever at the annual event as the sport continues its rapid growth on British shores.

“Me and James played lights out, but Freddie and Louis were too good and deservedly won,” the local star said.

Pep Giuliano in action. Photo Paul Currie, 07796 146931, www.paulcurrie.co.uk.

“I am hoping to stay at the top level as being on the same court as the top guys and playing against them is an honour and a privilege.

“You always want to get to the top, but silver is still good.”

Over the past year, pickleball has seen a meteoric rise in the UK due to its inclusive and accessible nature, with an estimated 12,000 regular players and over 450 venues offering the sport across the country.

There were 682 athletes in attendance at the National Championships at the Bolton Arena, up from 430 at the 2022 event.

Antonella Giuliano in action. Photo Paul Currie, 07796 146931, www.paulcurrie.co.uk.

The sport was only created in Washington in the USA in 1965.

Giuliano was one of the earlier adopters in the UK, after first picking up a paddle three years ago following a sporting history focused on football and tennis.

But the pizzeria owner has now become enraptured by pickleball, with the love for the sport even spreading in the family with sister Antonella also playing and the siblings teamed up in the mixed doubles at the Nationals.

“I played football when I was a young kid. I was at Luton Town and then Wisbech Town but then got into tennis,” Giuliano added.

“But then I played pickleball and it changed my life.

“It is amazing how it is evolving. My first taste was three years ago and I absolutely love it. Every year it is getting better and better.

“When I found pickleball I said to Antonella to try it because I thought she would love it and she is now playing every tournament and enjoying it as well

“It is on the up. Every time I see events like these, there are new players and so many people. We want to make sure we keep growing and continue to have fun.

“Pickleball is growing in Peterborough. We have around 80 people playing across two clubs and it is growing very fast.”

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which singles or doubles players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net on a court that is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide.

It can be played indoors or outdoors. The paddles are bigger than those used in table tennis. The ball doesn’t bounce as high as a tennis ball.

Pep Giuliano started coaching his own pickleball club at a David Lloyd centre in 2020.

This year’s English Nationals was sponsored by Skechers, Franklin, Scan and UK Pickleball Shop.