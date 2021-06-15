Pedersen leads the way as Peterborough Panthers beat in-form Wolverhampton

Action from heat 1 of Peterborough's win over Wolverhampton with Bjarne Pedersen in red helmet and Hans Andersen in blue (Picture: David Lowndes)

The entertainment value for fans and TV viewers alike was excellent as Rob Lyon’s men made it 10 Premiership points in the past week.

Bjarne Pedersen top scored with 12+1 but every Crendon Panthers rider played their part on a great night for the club.

It was a tense first half of the meeting with Peterborough six-points up but they managed to see off Wolverhampton’s tactical move in Heat 9 when Luke Becker won the race but Scott Nicholls and Michael Palm Toft packed the minor placings.

But two successive 5-1 maximums from Palm Toft and in-form reserve Ulrich Ostergaard with Pedersen and Chris Harris in Heat 13 secured the win for Panthers.

Boss Rob Lyon said: “I’m delighted with that because Wolverhampton are such a good side and have made a good start to the season.

“It’s great for us to have 10-points from the last week and hopefully we can keep it going.

“I’m told it was a good meeting to watch but when you’re so involved as a team manager it’s hard to appreciate that.

Hopefully it’s come over well for the TV viewers and it’s a good reflection on the sport.”

Result

Peterborough - 51: Bjarne Pedersen 12, Chris Harris 10+1, Ulrich Ostergaard 9+4, Michael Palm Toft 7+1, Hans Andersen 6, Scott Nicholls 5, Jordan Palin 2+1.