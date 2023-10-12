Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​There were 14 competitive bouts and three skills fights with Police fighters winning seven of the 12 they contested, and they were unlucky in a couple of others.

Alfie Pearce and Oliver Hales (Kings BC in Sheffield) delivered the fight of the night and the Police man claimed the prestigious ‘best winner of the night’ prize after his points success. Both lads had their successes in the inside exchanges, but the cleaner and more powerful work came from Pearce who is one to watch on the amateur circuit.

Reggie Baker beat Eshaan Shaker (Priory Park ABC) at 49kg after a superb showing full of skill, timing and flashy footwork. He knocked a bigger, older and stronger fighter to the canvas in the final round forcing his opponents into a standing count.

Emily Anderson beat Holly White (Kirkby ABC) at 43kg for the second year in a row on points after an action-packed, crowd-pleasing toe-to-toe battle.

Tom O’Hara beat Gary Hardy (Skegness ABC) at 92kg after an exciting, big hitting fight, with every blow forcing the crowd onto the edge of their seats. O’Hara pulled out a devastating last round to claim a well-deserved points win over a man mountain.

Musa Ahmed lost to Bernie Price (King’s BC) on a close points decision at 37kg after a terrific tussle.

Kian Aragosa beat Merseyside champion Reuben Addy (Kirkby ABC) at 42kg. This was a tough ask for Kian as he was boxing up a year against a more experienced fighter, however, he won every round to claim a well earned points victory.

Safiya Hersih in her first competitive bout beat Pyper Price (One Bomb ABC) unanimously on points at 49kg. Safiya dominated every round with quality long power shots and she forced a standing count on her way to an impressive win after accepting the fight at the last minute

Kyryl Malyk v Israel Price (Kings BC) at 37 kg was an unlucky loser after a hard-working display.

Alfie Baker took on Ukrainian youth finalist Vitali Shvets (Sheffield City ABC) at 82kg in a quality fight won by the visitor on a split points decision which didn’t go down particularly well with the home camp. Baker, who was fighting a year up, was consoled by winning the ‘best runner-up’ prize.

Donnie Carpenter lost to powerful Logan Loudrou (Kirkby ABC) at 65kg, but will be better for the experience.

Hannah-May Anderson was just pipped on a split points decision by Sasha Booker (Prospects ABC) at 54kg. The Police fighter gave a fantastic account of herself against a much taller opponent and was unlucky not to win.

Mohammad Ihtishaam claimed a brilliant points win over Morgan Wright (Fenland Sparta ABC) at 80kg. Ihtishaam controlled the centre of the ring and dominated with awesome power shots.