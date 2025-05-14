Paul powers to a 'super' victory in mountain bike event, while Harry and Lindsey take local bragging rights

Paul Asplin on his way to victory.

Paul Asplin of Fenland Clarion Cycling Club won the ‘super grand veterans’ category at the Friday Night Summer Series for mountain bike racers.

The race was hosted by Welland Valley and took place around a scenic and tricky course at Marston Lodge. Clubmate Carl Garfield finished 23rd in the ‘grand veterans’ race.

Fenland riders also put up a strong showing in the opening round of the Hereward League, a four-club event which gives the riders of Peterborough Cycling Club, Fenland Clarion, Bourne and Spalding the chance to battle for the local honours in a series of 10-mile time trial events.

The fastest rider of the night was Fenland’s Harry Tozer with his 22:32 clocking, while clubmate Lindsay Clarke was the fastest of the ladies in 26:35. Other Fenland times: Theo Wan 24:13, Chris Cummings 24:20, Chris Shaw 24:50, Ian Waddilove 25:26, Simon Pitchford 25:34, Phil Merritt 26:18, Ian Aunger 26:58, Tonya Smith 28:02, David Hallam 28:18, Steve Clarke 29:19, Gareth May 29:34,Paul Robinson 32:49, John Robinson 33:46 Archie May 34:57, Barbara Gunn 37:48, Andrew Pitchford 43:07.

Cyclists at the latest Fenland Clarion youth event.

Fenland Clarion hosted an event of their own with youth racing once again on offer for local youngsters wishing to get started in bike racing. In the under 8s it was a clean sweep with Orla Caskey winning all three of her races, a feat which was matched by Mylo Wan in the under 10s. In the under 12s cyclist and triathlete Hugo Flikweert held off the challenge of Niamh Harwood by two race victories to one.