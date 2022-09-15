PATRAC'S Paul Lunn takes victory at the Vitruvian half-Ironman distance triathlon at Rutland Water

PATRAC's Paul Lunn took a dominant win.

Paul Lunn had a great race at the Vitruvian half-Ironman distance triathlon at Rutland Water. He was as 33rd after the 1.2 mile lake swim, but after storming through the fastest bike ride (47 miles) of the day, he came in to start the run, just 26 seconds in arrears.

Lunn Paul had the sixth fastest run split, with a 1:16 half marathon, which saw him move into the lead and forge ahead to win the event overall by 45 seconds.

This is the second time that Lunn has won the Vitruvian, which is proving to be a favourite race of his. He put in a sensational performance, beating athletes much younger than him, ahead of his return to the big island in Hawaii for the World Ironman Championships next month, where he will be joined by colleagues Sam Chapman and Stuart Cleworth, both making their championship debuts.

Lunn’s time of 3:42:37 was made even more impressive, with only 14 athletes coming home in under 4 hours.

Three members competed at St. Neots with Henry Morton winning the sprint distance triathlon by 94 seconds.

Morton was second out of the river as the top three came out together and went clear from the rest of the field.

Morton then moved into the lead on the bike to give himself a healthy 47-second advantage at the start of the run. He then moved further ahead with the fastest run of the day.

Jon Crowley placed 11th overall and first in his Age Group, whilst Libby Mellor also won her Age Group in the Super-Sprint race.

Rebecca Burge ventured over to Tenby in South Wales to compete in Ironman Wales. Following her Ironman debut in Nottingham last year, Rebecca recorded her second 12-hour Ironman, but this time involving a sea swim and a hillier bike and run course.

She had a consistent bike split which saw her move up in her Age Group and after some hard running, she was able to finish 9th in her Age Group.