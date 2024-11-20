Passion prize for coach Corr as Peterborough Roller Hockey Club compete in 'Champions League' event

Arthur Corr.

​Long-serving Peterborough Roller Hockey coach Arthur Corr picked up a major award at the recent Eurockey Cup in Barcelona.

​Corr accompanied the city club’s under 15 side to an event described as ‘The Champions League’ of their sport.

And Corr, who has been involved with his club for 30 years, was presented with ‘The Passion ‘ award to reflect his devotion to the sport.

The city team finished a creditable 13th in a competition that attracts the cream of talent across Europe. They also finished 13th last season, but qualifying for the event is a major accomplishment.

The Peterborough Roller Hockey team in Barcelona, back row from left, Arthur Corr, Baptiste Campos, Sophie Eaton, Olivia Hillam, Lennon Procter, Andy Procter (Assistant Coach). Front: Dan Salmon (Assistant Coach), Ethan Chan, Isla Procter, Charlie Comment, Jenson Barrs. Photo Gordon Morrison

Peterborough improved as the five-day tournament went on and beat Merignac, France 2-1 and fellow English club Herne Bay 5-0 after drawing 2-2 with Montreux, Switzerland and losing to Lloret, Spain 3-0 and Dusseldorf, Germany 2-0.

Baptiste Campos (4), Lennon Proctor, captain Sophie Eaton, Olivia Hillam, Jenson Barrs and vice-captain Ethan Chan scored the goals.

Isla Proctor and Charlie Comment were the team goalkeepers.

Peterborough Roller Hockey Club is based at Bushfield Sports Centre.

They run teams for adults (average age of the team is currently 18) and all ages down to under 11s.

Corr runs a popular weekly beginners class called ‘Start to Skate’ for youngsters aged 7-12.

The club is entirely self-supporting and anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities, or in taking up the sport, can e-mail [email protected].