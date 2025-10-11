Parkway pip rivals Belvedere by narrowest of margins to secure Ladies Darts League silverware

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Peterborough Ladies Darts League winners Parkway.placeholder image
Peterborough Ladies Darts League winners Parkway.
The Parkway team got their hands on the Peterborough Ladies Darts League title trophy at the competition’s presentation night.

It was a very tight championship race, with Parkway edging out runners-up Belvedere B by just one leg!

There were a clutch of other award winners on the night.

Ann Shipp of Boulevard C won the Pam Savage Trophy, while Bobbie McKillop of Boulevard C claimed the Singles Trophy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Pat Hyman Trophy was picked up by Kerri Yeomans of Boulevard B, and Boulevard A's Akvile Spicinaite and Lucy Moore claimed the Doubles Trophy.

The Triples Trophy went to Mary Bliszczak, Pauline Warburton and Helen Bliszczak of PSL, while the Fours Trophy was won by Boulevard A's Amelia Milton, Akvile Spicinaite, Edna Bridges and Lucy Moore.

Finally, the Spin The Board Trophy went to Marisa Clark of YRBL and Jenny Hensey of Boulevard A.

Related topics:Belvedere
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice