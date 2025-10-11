Parkway pip rivals Belvedere by narrowest of margins to secure Ladies Darts League silverware
It was a very tight championship race, with Parkway edging out runners-up Belvedere B by just one leg!
There were a clutch of other award winners on the night.
Ann Shipp of Boulevard C won the Pam Savage Trophy, while Bobbie McKillop of Boulevard C claimed the Singles Trophy.
The Pat Hyman Trophy was picked up by Kerri Yeomans of Boulevard B, and Boulevard A's Akvile Spicinaite and Lucy Moore claimed the Doubles Trophy.
The Triples Trophy went to Mary Bliszczak, Pauline Warburton and Helen Bliszczak of PSL, while the Fours Trophy was won by Boulevard A's Amelia Milton, Akvile Spicinaite, Edna Bridges and Lucy Moore.
Finally, the Spin The Board Trophy went to Marisa Clark of YRBL and Jenny Hensey of Boulevard A.