Parkway on the road to Top Club glory, Whittlesey Manor reach three finals

It's been another successful week for Parkway players, from left, Ean Morton, Mike Robertson and Tristan Morton.

They edged out Whittlesey Manor 3-2 and now face St Neots A for a place in the last 32.

Meanwhile, one of the Parkway players, Mike Robertson, a member of the Bowls England Disability squad preparing for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has qualified for the national 055 singles championship at Leamington after defeating club-mate Tony Read 21-14 in the county final.

Yaxley-based Nick Brett was also at Leamington recently as part of the Commonwealth Games performance squad which topped a four nations competition.

The rinks of Brett (Brampton) and Stuart Popple (Parkway) have qualified for the national finals at Leamington this month in the triples and fours respectively.

Brett was a 25-8 winner against Toby Furzeland (Sawtry), while Popple, in the company of the Morton brothers, Ean and Tristan, and Simon Law defeated Whittlesey Manor’s Dave Corney, Dick Noble, Mick Linnell and Roger Martin.

The Whittlesey Manor club have qualified for the final of all three Peterborough League cup competitions, their first decider being against Blackstones in the Mick Lewin Trophy at East Community on Friday afternoon.