Parkway conquer Federation again, Whittlesey chasing a cup double
Only two shots separated the teams at the 15-end stage, but Parkway pulled away over the last six ends to qualify for next year's English Bowling Federation's Durham Centenary Trophy.
SCORES
(Parkway rinks first): Trevor Collins, Brian Martin, Mike Roberson 20, Wayne Morris, Darren Middleton, Adam Warrington 24; Paul Dalliday, Michael Jeapes, Simon Law 20, Trevor Smith, Darren Russell, Stephen Harris 19; Ollie Jeapes, Michelle Coleman, Tristan Morton 18, Dusty Miller, Mal Smith, John Earl 12; Neil Wright, Tony Scarr, Stuart Popple 20, Martin Stokes, Sam Downs, Paul Buckley 12.
The Peterborough League's Rowlett Cup Final was an all-Whittlesey Manor affair with the A team defeating the B side 55-46
SCORES
(Manor A rinks first): Steve Lander, Tom Fielding, Mick Linnell 17, Sharon Green, Alec Emery, Dave Corney 22; Michael Humphreys, Graham Agger, John Earl 22, Wayne Hubbard, Jeremy Tucker, Zack Brown 9; Colin Brown, Martin Welsford, Peter Brown 16, Dick Fielding, Philip Burbridge, Paul Hunter 15.
Whittlesey Manor will be hoping to complete a cup double over the next two nights. They face Yaxley in the Northants Bowling Federation's Adams Cup at City of Peterborough tonight (Thursday), and then Peterborough & District in the League's Munday Shield at Bretton tomorrow.
The Bowls England national finals get under way at Leamington today.
Hunts are represented by Jean Baker, Catherine Popple, Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey (rink); Craig Sutherland (singles); Brett, Moorbey Jorja Jackson (triples), Ean and Tristan Morton (pairs); Brett and Moorbey (junior pairs); Ollie Jeapes and Sam Brugnoli (junior pairs) and Janet Chapman and Sandra Day (pairs).
The Parkway rink of Ean Morton, Simon Law, Stuart Popple and Tristan Morton will be defending their fours title.