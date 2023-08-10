Parkway conquer Federation again, Whittlesey chasing a cup double

​The successful Parkway team which included youngster Ollie Jeapes (with trophy).

​Only two shots separated the teams at the 15-end stage, but Parkway pulled away over the last six ends to qualify for next year's English Bowling Federation's Durham Centenary Trophy.

SCORES

(Parkway rinks first): Trevor Collins, Brian Martin, Mike Roberson 20, Wayne Morris, Darren Middleton, Adam Warrington 24; Paul Dalliday, Michael Jeapes, Simon Law 20, Trevor Smith, Darren Russell, Stephen Harris 19; Ollie Jeapes, Michelle Coleman, Tristan Morton 18, Dusty Miller, Mal Smith, John Earl 12; Neil Wright, Tony Scarr, Stuart Popple 20, Martin Stokes, Sam Downs, Paul Buckley 12.

​The winning Whittlesey Manor A team with Peterborough League president Angela Turner.

​The Peterborough League's Rowlett Cup Final was an all-Whittlesey Manor affair with the A team defeating the B side 55-46

SCORES

(Manor A rinks first): Steve Lander, Tom Fielding, Mick Linnell 17, Sharon Green, Alec Emery, Dave Corney 22; Michael Humphreys, Graham Agger, John Earl 22, Wayne Hubbard, Jeremy Tucker, Zack Brown 9; Colin Brown, Martin Welsford, Peter Brown 16, Dick Fielding, Philip Burbridge, Paul Hunter 15.

​Whittlesey Manor will be hoping to complete a cup double over the next two nights. They face Yaxley in the Northants Bowling Federation's Adams Cup at City of Peterborough tonight (Thursday), and then Peterborough & District in the League's Munday Shield at Bretton tomorrow.

​The Bowls England national finals get under way at Leamington today.

Hunts are represented by Jean Baker, Catherine Popple, Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey (rink); Craig Sutherland (singles); Brett, Moorbey Jorja Jackson (triples), Ean and Tristan Morton (pairs); Brett and Moorbey (junior pairs); Ollie Jeapes and Sam Brugnoli (junior pairs) and Janet Chapman and Sandra Day (pairs).