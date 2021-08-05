Parkway beat holders in final of Adams Cup bowls tournament

The Parkway team that won the Adams Cup Final against Peterborough & District.

Only four shots separated the teams at the halfway point, but Parkway gradually pulled away over the closing ends to regain the trophy.

The rinks of Tristan Morton and Simon Law were 20-14 and 23-14 winners against Mick Greaves and Brian Bassam respectively, while Ray Keating’s District trio scored three shots on the last end to pip Alec Emery by one shot, although they led 14-7 at one stage.

RESULT: PARKWAY 61, PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT 47 (Parkway rinks first): Howard Shipp, Jim Ruddy, Alec Emery 18, Jeff Clipston, Cliff Watson, Ray Keating 19; Neil Wright, Tony Scarr, Tristan Morton 20, Ian Chilvers, Joe Martin, Mick Greaves 14; Sean Fenlon, Paul Dalliday, Simon Law 23, Steve Johnson, Dave Heffernan, Brian Bassam 14.

WHITTLESEY Manor are on course to reach the finals of all three Peterborough League cup competitions.

They are already through to the Rowlett and Mick Lewin deciders, and tomorrow ((Friday) both their teams are involved in the semi-finals of the Munday Shield.

All three finals are being staged at East Community, home club of league president Adrian Owens.

But the Manor club were beaten in both the semi-finals of the Hunts Bowls’ Stuart & Co Shield by Eynesbury and in the area semi-finals of the Bowls England double rink event by Brampton A.

PARKWAY’S Tristan Morton was beaten 23-12 in the area final of the Bowls England mixed pairs by Littleport’s Cheryl Salisbury.

IT’S been confirmed that this month’s English Bowling Federation national individual finals at Skegness will start on Monday afternoon (Aug 3) as opposed to the normal Tuesday morning opening.

The 2020 EBF indoor finals will take place at Newark from October 4-10, with Northants defending the Derbyshire Trophy, the men’s inter-county indoor championship, against Durham.