PANVAC's squadron leader flies round the track in Derby, plus local race round-up

Kirk Brawn (left) ran well in the Sawtry 10.

​Andrew Spour was the star of the show winning 200m gold and 400m silver in the over 40 category.

The RAF Squadron Leader won the 200m prize with a blistering winning time of 22.74, and clocked 50.87 for his 400m silver medal.

As ever Andrea Jenkins was amongst the medals, adding to the huge haul she has accumulated in the competition over the years.

Competing in the over 45 age group, Jenkins won discus silver with a throw of 33.34m and weighted throw bronze with a distance of 13.75m.

Kevin Bates collected the over 70 weighted throw bronze with a 12.22m throw. Bates also placed sixth in the shot.

And Dave Knighton won silver in the over 60 800m with a time of 2.26.33.

There were some near misses too with Wendy Day coming agonisingly close to picking up an over 50 400m medal when finishing fourth in a time of 1:09.50.

Day also took part in the 200m in which she finished sixth.

Tim Needham placed fiftth in the over 70 weighted throw, seventh in the hammer and eighth in the discus.

The national medalists will be joined by the rest of the PANVAC Masters team at Bedford this Saturday in the final of the Eastern Masters Track & Field League.

PANVAC ladies won the competition last year with the men finishing third.

Team captain Claire Smith will be keen for a repeat of this, and for another opportunity to lift the cup for the leading combined male and female team.

ROUND-UP

Bushfield's Brian Corleys finished fifth and won the over 45 category at Sunday's Sawtry 10 mile road race.

The hilly course attracted plenty of local runners, with Corleys the pick of the bunch crossing the line in a time of 57.46.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC finished as the second male team behind Hunts AC.

They were led home by 11th placed Steve Wilkinson who clocked a decent time of 59.47.

Kirk Brawn finished 13th in 1:00.51 with 18th placed Ryan Anderson also scoring for the PANVAC team.

Jordan Buttigieg was the first finisher amongst a strong Yaxley contingent, placing 13th in 1:00.19.

Eye's Sam Cullen clocked 1:10.59 for her fifth place ladies race finish.

Eye ladies finished runners up to the all-conquering Hunts AC with Emma Richmond also running well, taking 13th position in a time of 1:22.54.

Yaxley Runners finished third with Claire Piercey seventh in 1:17.14 and Jayne Connor 11th in a time of 1:21.37.

Piercey won the first over 50 prize

Bushfield Jogger Becky Wotton placed ninth in 1:20.41.

Eye's Peter Kirwin finished 26th in Sunday's Wissey Half Marathon finishing with a time of 1:31.50.