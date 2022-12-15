PANVAC's Seb stars in Oxford and Orton-based Isaac dominates the latest Frostbite League race

Erin Walker

Seb Beedell was the undoubted star of the show finishing in a superb fifth place, ust five seconds outside the medals in the boy's under 17's race. Felix Bowling placed 72nd in the same event.

Erin Walker finished 42nd in the girls under 15s race with Thorney's Rosie Ackerman 88th.

Olivia Walker was 75th in the under 17s girls race, with Izzy Hurn 99th in the under 13s girls event.

Isaac Ellard (left).

Elsewhere Orton based Isaac Ellard continued his recent domination of the local distance running scene with a big win in Sunday's Frostbite League race at St. Neots.

It was one of the rare occasions when the league truly lived up to its name, with over 400 runners slipping and sliding their way round the Priory Park course clad in hats, gloves, tights and anything else they could think of to keep the freezing temperature at bay.

Ellard, who represents Hunts AC, won the race on a frozen course by over a minute, with PANVAC's Nathan Bunting finishing third.

PANVAC had four finishers in the top 20 with Kai Chilvers placing an impressive fifth, while Steve Wilkinson finished 18th just ahead of Josh Smith in 19th.

Yaxley Runners were the top local team, finishing fourth with Jordan Buttigieg their top placed man in ninth position.

Werrington Joggers were led home by 17th placed Jack Green

Eye's Sam Cullen ran well to finish fourth lady home, with Kayleigh Longfoot 11th for Yaxley, ahead of her teammates Ellie Piccaver in 16th and 18th placed Roslyn Loutit.

Elisabeth Sennit-Clough was the leading PANVAC lady placing 21st. Her club finished sixth team in an event won easily by Hunts AC.

Jasper Dunham of PANVAC placed eighth in the junior 3k race with Thorney's Rosie Ackerman in great form to be the second girl home.

Yaxley's Elisha Berika was the 10th girl to cross the finish line.

PANVAC finished as fourth junior team and occupy third spot in the league table.