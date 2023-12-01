PANVAC's Parkin was an easy winner, major awards for local officials

​Paul Parkin was a comfortable winner of the Eastern Masters over 55 Cross Country Championship at Horseheath near Cambridge.

Paul Parkin (far right).

The race was incorporated into the Eastern Athletics Association Cross Country Championships which featured a number of Parkin’s PANVAC team-mates.

Representing Cambridgeshire, Olivia Walker finished as 6th in the under 20 ladies race, while Tobias Goodwin in 7th, 15th placed Felix Bowling and 27th placed Ben Garfield all went well in the under 17 men’s race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Findlay Smith was 9th under 13 boy with Thomas Hughes 10th in the under 15 race

Andrea Chapman

Izzy Hurn placed 21st in the under 15 girls race with Florence Hobbs not far behind in 24th.

Senior men Steven Sheppard and Connor Baker came in 14th and 25th respectively.

Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson was unable to add to his two previous championship wins when finishing as 10th senior man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley ladies Ellie Piccaver and Helen Joyce ran well in the senior ladies race, with Piccaver finishing 10th and Joyce 15th. Daniel Holland, also of Yaxley, was 29th senior man.

Dave Richmond

HEREWARD RELAY

Yaxley Runners were the most successful local club at Sunday's Hereward Relay, with their A team finishing 16th out of 82 teams.

The team of Joe Bennett, Daniel Holland, Carl Baron and Sam Pettitt made it safely through the muddy and flooded Fenland fields between Peterborough and Ely.

The PANVAC team were 27th with Kirk Brawn running the third quickest time of the day on the leg between March and Welney. Alison Staines was the eighth fastest lady on her Whittlesey to March leg.

ROUND-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC’s Louie Hemmings placed 32nd out of 132 U15s in the prestigious British Athletics Cross Challenge held at Liverpool’s Sefton Park on Saturday.

Ellie Rainbow was also in action for PANVAC finishing as 82nd junior lady.

PANVAC’s Travis Anderson finished third in the Runners-next-the-Sea five-mile beach race held on the sands at Holkham.

Barry Warne, also of PANVAC placed 22nd, with Yaxley’s Kyle Ballantyne 19th. Yaxley’s Nicola Cuthbert was 87th of 150 finishers.

AWARDS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Chapman and Dave Richmond, two of the hardest working people on the Peterborough athletics scene, have had their work recognised by England Athletics at their annual volunteer awards presentation.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Andrea Chapman won the ‘inspiring official’ award in recognition of her devoted service to track & field.