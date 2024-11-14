PANVAC vets race to the top, Yaxley Runners win a team prize

Phil Martin ran well in Leverington.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s veteran men jumped to the top of the North Midlands Cross Country League standings, and the senior men moved up to third after the second race of the series at Corby.

​The veterans won the fixture with the senior men in fourth place.

Nathan Bunting was the first PANVAC man home finishing eighth, with Simon Fell 16th and Dan Lewis 20th. Fell was also the second veteran over the line with Lewis fourth. The pair are currently one and two in the series individual runner over 45 standings.

Dan Evans placed 21st with Alzurier Marujun 37th and Steve Wilkinson 42nd. Alex Curtis finished 52nd while Sam Ground was two places further back in 54th.

Oliver Mason placed 66th with Dave Brown and Paul Parkin completing the team in 123rd and 150th places respectively.

The senior ladies finished seventh and remain in seventj place overall. Gemma Holloway had a fine run placing sixth with Amber Park 46th and Alison Staines 64th.

GEORGE MUNDAY 10K

PANVAC’s Phil Martin finished 7th in the George Munday 10k at Leverington with a time of 33:31.6 as he continues to fine tune his preparation for December’s Málaga Half Marathon.

Yaxley Runners won the ladies team prize and supplied three of the first eight ladies home, with Kayleigh Longfoot leading the charge in fourth place.

Longfoot clocked a time of 38:40.5, with Abi Branston sixth in 40:08.8 and Ros Loutit eighth with a time of 42:48.1.

It didn't stop there with Jayne Connor finishing 13th and Helen Joyce 16th. Connor clocked 43:55.4 with Joyce going round in 44:43.8.

Sue Ball, also of Yaxley was the leading over 65 lady in a time 50:07.5

Bushfield Jogger Laura Fountain placed 10th in 42:59.0 with PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennitt Clough 11th in 43:09.5.

Yaxley had a sizable contingent in the men's field and were led home by Craig Bradley in 17th ahead of 28th-placed Darren Hiller. Bradley clocked 35:46.4 with Hillier crossing the line in 35:55.5.

Daniel Holland placed 29th in 37:48.6 with Minio Migliorini 33rd with a 37:54.1 clocking.

Joe Bennett finished 38th in 38:14.8 with Michael Branston 46th in 38:38.1.

Yaxley’s William Elliot and Carl Baron also ducked under 40 minutes as did Werrington Jogger Dave Mackman.

Eye’s Adam Charlton placed 32nd in 37:53.9 with club-mate Kyle Balderson 41st in 38:18.7.